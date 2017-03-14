Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Think of the grip of the club as a square

The squared circle
Think of the grip of the club as a square. It has a top, bottom, left side and right side. I have taken a marker and drawn a line from the joint of my forefinger to just above my pinky of my left hand. This is where the left side of the grip would be. On top would be your thumb pad and thumb. On the bottom would be the middle of your fingers. On the right side would be your fingertips.
