Golf Tips

March 14, 2017 8:18 PM

Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Think of the grip of the club as a square

The squared circle

Think of the grip of the club as a square. It has a top, bottom, left side and right side. I have taken a marker and drawn a line from the joint of my forefinger to just above my pinky of my left hand. This is where the left side of the grip would be. On top would be your thumb pad and thumb. On the bottom would be the middle of your fingers. On the right side would be your fingertips.

If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.

Related content

Golf Tips

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

View more video

Sports Videos