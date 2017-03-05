Golf Tips

March 5, 2017 9:19 PM

Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Getting a grip on a good golf swing

Grip issues

The grip might be the most overlooked and under-coached part of a golf swing. I make no apologies; I will change a grip in a heartbeat as it controls many factors of what you can and cannot do in a golf swing. I start out by saying to forget the part of how many knuckles you see and where the Vs of the forefinger and thumb point. They are a poor, at best, indication of a good grip.

If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.

