Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Getting stance width correct essential to golf swing

Stance width
Like with many issues in the golf swing, I can usually trace the result of the ball flight back to something early in the process. Stance width is one of those. Take a ruler and measure the distance from you right shoulder to left. Take a tee and put it into the ground. Take another tee and put it into the ground the distance you measured. Place both feet on the outside and touching each tee. This is the distance for your driver and fairway metals – steep on each tee. This would be the distance for your mid-irons. Place your feet to the inside of each tee. This is the distance for your wedges. Stance width will help you in ball position as well.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
