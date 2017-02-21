Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Use a ball sleeve to determine each club’s address point

A sleeve
Where you have the ball at address plays a role in a good golf swing. When it is the wrong place it will cause many issues in your golf swing. Here is the general rule: The ball changes about three ball widths. Yes, you read this correct. Place a sleeve of golf balls on the ground. Then take two alignment rods and place them on the ground on the ends of the sleeve of balls. Place your left heel on the outside of the first alignment rod. Take you driver and place the head at the end of the alignment rod. That is where your ball position should be for a driver. Take your wedge a place it on the end of the second alignment rod. That is where your ball position should be for wedges. All the other clubs are at the sleeve of balls.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
Comments