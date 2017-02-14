Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Use common sense when dealing with tilt at address

Body tilt
There are two tilts at address. One is the tilt you have in your posture where you bend from the hips, and the other one is at address where you right shoulder is lower than you left. Many people try to make that happen. Here is the deal. If your right hand is lower on the club than you left hand, wouldn’t the right shoulder be lower than your left? Don’t force this. I want to fix certain issues that allow you to make the best swing possible.
