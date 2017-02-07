Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Watch where your hands are placed

Club in middle
If I have heard it once, I have heard it a million times. “Brad, I thought your hands should be ahead of the clubface at address.” Well, you don’t know, as Paul Harvey would say, “the rest of the story.” Your hands should be ahead an impact; oddly enough, you don’t want to force this to happen. If you start out correctly and swing the club on a correct path it will happen. The correct position at address would occur if you drew a line up the club shaft at address and it bisected your left eye. Now, it may look like from your vantage point that your hands are behind the club head. Are you sure? Take a look in a mirror from face on. This has a tremendous effect on many issues.
