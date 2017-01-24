Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Alignment a different matter than aiming

Alignment versus aim
I think aim is way overrated. Most golfers aim pretty hard for their ball flight. Slicers aim left and Hookers aim right. Now, alignment is an entirely different matter. First of all, alignment and aim are not the same things. Alignment is getting your feet, knees, hips, shoulders, arms and eyes all parallel to each other. Aim is where all these parts are aimed at something. Alignment is extremely important as it effects so many other areas of your golf swing. Attach these alignment rods to your body with rubber bands and put one on the ground. Your feet should be parallel to the one on the ground. Make sure all of the other rods attached to your body are parallel to the one on the ground at address.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
Comments