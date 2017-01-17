Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding: Using posture to get athletic motion

Perfect posture
When it comes to any shot in golf, I believe you can back it up to something the golfer does at address with their body or grip. With the body, it is important to be in an athletic posture. Take a golf club and place it on your back with the club head touching your head and the grip touching your rear end. Bend forward from your hips without letting the grip or the club head come away from your body. Stay in that position and let your arms hang down below your shoulders. You knees are slightly flexed and the weight is on the balls of your feet. From there, soften that curve in your lower back. Practice this in front of a mirror. You are now in a position to allow your body to move athletically.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
Comments