Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding (Jan. 10, 2017)

Winter Drills Series upcoming
When golfers come to me for a lesson it is usually because they want to fix what the golf ball is doing (or not doing). That is why I always start analysis with the ball flight in full swing, pitching, chipping and sand play, and how the ball rolls in putting. So I always start there and back up. What is happening at impact to make the ball flight and roll issues?
I back up again and see what is happening in the downswing with the swing path and face position to cause the impact. Backing up again to see what is happening in the backswing with the swing path and club face to cause the downswing. I back up one more time to see what is happening at address with the body and club position that might cause the backswing. I always back up because I want to fix the “root” cause of the problem. I know if I fix the cause the effects will fix themselves. So, let’s back up and find the causes. These are great things to work on this winter.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
Comments