Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding (Dec. 27, 2016)

Swing Fan
I am going break my rule in using a training aid. This is the one aid that is not using your golf club and you cannot hit balls with it. The Swing Fan is a perfect aid to increase your club speed. The fan adds resistance through impact as you swing it. I will take a golfer’s club head speed with their golf club. I will then have them swing the Swing Fan full speed five to eight times. I will then have them hit golf balls with their club and I always see an increase in club head speed. I have some golfers increase their club head speed up to 10 mph. For every 1 mph you increase your club head speed you gain 3 yards of distance with everything else being equal, like area of face contact, club face angle and swing path. It is a great way to increase your club head speed and hit it farther.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
