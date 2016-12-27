Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding (Dec. 27, 2016)

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour Pause

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:02 Attorney points out legal issues with proposed Myrtle Beach mo-ped ordinance

0:36 Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed

1:04 Horry County Schools student headed to U.S. Senate

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1