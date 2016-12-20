Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding (Dec. 20, 2016)

Bladders
A lot of instructors these days are stressing the importance of ground pressure: how you use your legs to push into the ground and where the weight is in your feet when swinging a golf club. There’s no question one of the elements to hitting the ball farther is using the ground. Like most high-tech equipment, these are very expensive. I have been using bladders for years. When you swing while standing on them you have to push into them to stay balanced. They are not as accurate as fore plates, but they give you the feel of what your feet and legs need to do in the golf swing.
