Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding (Sept. 20, 2016)

Fix the face
The most important part of any golf swing is the path on which the club swings and where the clubface is aligned. As I am sure you are aware, most golfers tend to slice. Where the golf ball starts is a face issue and the curvature of the ball is a path issue. Take two alignment rods and place one on the ground and then one into the ground at the end of the rod. Place an impact bag where the golf ball would be, in front of the alignment rod. In a slow rehearsal, take the club back along or slightly outside the rod in the ground. Then slowly swing it under that one in the ground and then tap the clubhead where the toe, yes I said toe, makes contact with the impact bag. This simple drill will help you feel what the path should do and the face. Once you start hitting big curving hooks you can start working on the club not closing so much.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
