Weekly golf tip with Brad Redding (Sept. 13, 2016)

Swim floaty
I came up with this idea a long time ago when I had some golfers who had a real problem where they were folding their arm incorrectly and way too much. I soon realized that many of them had physical limitations that caused this, but I wanted to see if they could do it with the swim floaty. The swing floaty fits up your right arm just above the elbow on the right bicep. You would hit shots without the floaty hitting your right forearm. This allows your arm to fold correctly and helps you keep the width in your right arm in the backswing. If you get one, make sure you get the adults size.
If you have an issue with your golf game, Brad Redding is fielding reader questions at brad@bradreddinggolf.com and will provide answers directly and in future tips.
