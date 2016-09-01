Sampson plans to be a goliath in his return to Coastal Carolina’s defensive backfield

Richie Sampson has been dreaming of Saturday. For real.
Coastal Carolina’s fifth-year senior safety has missed the past season and a half following shoulder surgery, and as he endured a redshirt season as a senior in 2015 he often envisioned himself back in the game.
“At first it was really difficult,” Sampson said. “I would literally have dreams about suiting up the next week when I started feeling pretty good and feeling pretty healthy throughout that whole redshirt year.”
The dream becomes reality Saturday at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, as Sampson returns to the field in his fourth season as a starter for CCU’s 2016 season-opener against Lamar.
“It’s been a really long time and the best thing is coming out here with my teammates,” Sampson said. “I haven’t been on the field with them in so long. It’s nice to share that camaraderie and that competitiveness with everybody, and preparing for a game, which I haven’t done for a year and a half.”
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Kennett Square, Pa. figures to be an integral part of the Chanticleer defense in 2016.
“He’s a solid, solid guy for us to have there,” Chants fifth-year head coach Joe Moglia said. “I think Richie is really one of the best athletes we have on the team. He’s been a starter for us since his freshman year. He’s good and healthy. He understands the game. He’s got real prospects for the next level.”
He already has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from CCU and is pursuing a second degree in marketing. Once he decided to redshirt his senior season, he also made the decision to return for a fifth year on the football team.
“I wanted to really have a full healthy year and I didn’t think I got a full offseason going into my true senior year,” Sampson said. “My whole career I’ve always been kind of working back. So I wanted a full season where I could feel healthy and finish up with school and reset myself and really prepare for this year.”
Sampson started as a true freshman at CCU but dislocated his shoulder and needed surgery about midway through the season. He played a full season as a sophomore but reinjured the shoulder midway through his junior year and had to sit out the rest of that season as well as his senior year, when he redshirted, because a more invasive surgery was required with a dislocated shoulder, torn labrum and another torn ligament.
He tried to learn and improve while he was unable to play. “As the season went and I matured a little bit, I think I really used that year off to my advantage and really learned a lot and became a different player than I was before I got hurt,” Sampson said.
Coaches, teammates and Sampson himself were anxious to see how his shoulder would fare once contact drills and scrimmages began this fall, and Sampson has had no issues.
“Obviously when you first get back into it you’re thinking about it a little bit, but once you get that first hit under your belt and it’s fine and feels good, you just play and don’t think about it.”
Sampson ranks ninth on the CCU all-time career list with 113 unassisted tackles and could easily move into the top five this season, and is in the top 10 with 20 passes defensed. For an individual season, he’s sixth in school history with 65 unassisted tackles in 2013, which is 20 behind school record holder linebacker Quinn Backus, and Sampson forced three fumbles that season to tie for third all-time at the school.
Speed is one of Sampson’s strengths. “He can really run,” said first-year CCU defensive coordinator Mickey Matthews. “I can’t tell you what his 40-time is but I can tell you he plays very fast.”
Sampson isn’t divulging his 40-time, either. “I don’t really like to throw out numbers,” he said. “I like to think I’m the fastest guy on the team, but some other guys may want to argue that.”
Sampson returns to a new defense. CCU hired Matthews, an experienced defensive coordinator, in the offseason, and he has implemented a 4-3 scheme, featuring four down linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs.
“Our defensive philosophy has been one that we like active safeties,” Matthews said. “Sometimes our leading tacklers are safeties. Sometimes people have the misnomer that if your secondary are your leading tacklers you have a poor defense. With the modern college offenses with the spread, your safeties have to wear many hats. They have to be good cover guys and have to be excellent open-field tacklers because there are going to be so many open-field situations for them. Our safeties are very active guys and he fits the mold very well.”
CCU’s defense hasn’t kept pace with a flourishing offense over the past few years, and Sampson said the defensive personnel is excited about the changes this season.
“We’re putting in a lot of good stuff,” Sampson said. “I think it really fits the personality of our team and of our defense. All the guys are really picking it up fast and come [Saturday] I think we’ll be pretty excited to show everything new we’ve put in.
“For us [safeties] we’re really able to work off reacting and playing off the quarterback a little bit more than we’re used to. … We’re playing and reacting more than having to think as much.”
Despite Sampson being a three-year starter, Matthews said there was still a competition for the starting safety positions. “We didn’t hand him anything, but he certainly earned the position in the scrimmages,” Matthews said.
The respect Sampson’s teammates have for him is reflected in his election by the team to the 13-member team leadership council.
“He’s really positioned himself as a really strong leader not only on the defensive side but with the entire football team,” Matthews said. “He makes a lot of calls for us and checks for our defensive group.”
Though the Chants can’t play for a conference championship or the postseason this year as they transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision, Sampson is hoping he and the team have a big year and he’s able to impress some professional scouts. “I’m looking to have my best season I’ve had in college and really help the team in any way I can, and then hopefully I’m able to play after this year,” he said. “That’s the main goal.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
