Two Grand Strand juniors advance to a Drive, Chip & Putt regional

Two Grand Strand juniors advanced Saturday from a Drive, Chip & Putt Championship Sub-Regional on Saturday at Fort Jackson Golf Club outside Columbia, and have qualified to compete in a Sept. 4 Regional qualifier at Pinehurst Resort (N.C.).
Regional winners in each of eight age and gender division qualify for the finals at Augusta National on April 2, 2017, the Sunday before the 81st Masters Tournament.
Walker Devers of Murrells Inlet won the boys age 14-15 division, while Braeden Barnett of Galivants Ferry finished second in the boys 12-13 division. Two participants advanced from each division.
Madison Messimer of Myrtle Beach is the second alternate in the girls 7-9 division, and Eleanor Brown of Myrtle Beach is the second alternate in the girls 10-11 division.
Fourteen Strand residents ages 7-15 qualified to compete at Fort Jackson from a July 12 local qualifier at Legends Resort.
