Regional Golfweek Amateur Tour event in Myrtle Beach sold out

The Myrtle Beach-Wilmington chapter of the Golfweek Amateur Tour is hosting a regional tournament this weekend that has drawn a sellout of 132 players from several states.
The Grand Strand Classic is being held at Pine Lakes Country Club on Saturday and the Grande Dunes Resort Course on Sunday, and more than $13,000 in prizes will be awarded through the tournament and an affiliated skins game Friday at the Grande Dunes Resort Course.
A welcome registration party will follow the skins game from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Grande Dunes and feature the band Painted Man, and a long drive contest with men, women and senior divisions will be held at Grande Dunes on Sunday morning prior to the final round.
There are 12 local Golfweek tours represented in the tournament, including those in Kentucky, Michigan; Salt Lake City, Utah; El Paso, Texas; Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; and Atlanta. Sixty-six single-digit handicaps will be competing in the championship and A Flights.
Golfsmith, TaylorMade and the OnCore Golf Balls are presenting tournament sponsors.
“I’m really happy about the first regional event in Myrtle Beach being a sellout with a waiting list, and I’m definitely happy about pulling from that many tours,” said Myrtle Beach-Wilmington tour director Jason Dores. “It’s definitely giving courses here at the beach some exposure.”
The regional event is the final event of the Myrtle Beach-Wilmington tour, but Dores will hold a five-event winter series with one event per month from October through February. Events will have two-person team net formats and the winter tour will cost $40 plus entry fees. Players can register at golfweekamateurtour.com or by calling Dores at 703-474-0920.
The 54-hole Golfweek Amateur Tour National Championship will be held Oct. 21-23 on eight courses in Hilton Head Island.
