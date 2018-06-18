Myrtle Beach World Amateur replaces courses, on pace for sizable increase in August

Organizers of the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship have changed a few of the courses it will be using because of a spate of course closures for renovations this summer, and will keep tabs on other courses that are expected to be ready to host rounds.
An outbreak of winterkill damage to Bermudagrass on area greens has caused more than 10 Grand Strand courses to close to repair or replace greens this summer, and a few aren’t expected to be ready to host World Am play.
More than 60 courses were scheduled to host rounds, and tournament director Scott Tomasello of Golf Tourism Solutions said representatives of Glen Dornoch Golf Links, Indigo Creek Golf Club and the Moorland Course at Legends Resort have informed World Am officials they will back out of hosting tournament rounds.
Courses that were already in the World Am course rotation will add extra rounds to make up for their departures.
“We had a lot of courses wanting to be a part of it this year, more so than previous years, so we’re in good shape having courses readily available,” Tomasello said.
Six World Am courses are closing but expect to reopen before the tournament, being played from Aug. 27-31. “So we’ll keep an eye on those,” Tomasello said. “If any of those will not be available, other courses have already indicated they’re in good shape and will be willing step in.”
It appears courses will be hosting more World Am golfers than last year.
The tournament is on pace to host about 3,300 golfers, which would be nearly 300 more than 2017. Tomasello said 2,885 players had registered as of Monday, and there were 3,010 players last year.
Organizers targeted women, international players and new players, and all have enjoyed increases. There are 330 women registered after 283 played last year, and Tomasello credits a women’s tour operator from Charlotte, N.C., with bringing in more players.
He said there are 158 international players after the event hosted 131 last year, and many are from Germany. International golf tour operators have been recruited to help with those numbers.
Tomasello said the event generally attracts 20 to 21 percent new players, and this year nearly 25 percent of registrants are new.
Registered players represent 48 states and 25 countries.
Tomasello is finalizing some Golf Channel personalities to be emcees at the World’s Largest 19th hole that occurs nightly at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center following competitive rounds.
A savings of $50 off the entry fee of $625 is available through June 28. Visit myrtlebeachworldamateur.com for more information.
Comments