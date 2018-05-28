Grand Strand celebrity golf tournament scaling back on invitees, but not donation

Organizers are scaling back the fifth annual 2LiveBeyond Grand Strand Chapter Celebrity Golf Tournament and affiliated events, though they intend to donate more money to local charities than in past years.
The tournament is 9 a.m. Saturday at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club, and both a Leadership Luncheon at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse and ParTee With The Pros at Benchwarmers Grill & Tap Room are Friday, at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.
Organizers are accepting teams and individuals for the golf tournament until noon Wednesday.
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and kick returner Andre Davis is the tournament’s celebrity host. The event has invited enough celebrities to play with every foursome in past years, but about 10 celebrities and former football players will play specific holes with each group this year.
Celebrities and guests in addition to Davis include former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Tommie Harris, former NFL running back Dexter Carter, former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley, former NFL players Ben Utecht and Brad Lamb, long drive competitor Kyle Blakely, “Madam Secretary" and Broadway actor Clifton Davis, four-time world one-club champion Thad Daber, and Darrin Gray, 11-year operator of All Pro Dad, a Christian non-profit founded by former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy.
Harris and Gray will be featured speakers at Friday’s luncheon.
“It’s a fresh take on this with a lot of new guys coming in,” Davis said. “In past years I’ve had friends I’ve known over the course of my career come here. This way we can get more money to the organizations we’re supporting, that’s why we cut back on the number of celebrities we’re bringing in. We’re always trying to be more efficient.”
The tournament also features a silent auction throughout the day and Thad Daber one club exhibition on the driving range.
Interested players can register at https://birdeasepro.com/Event/AboutUs/9289 or contact Ray Burton at 843-325-9293 or ray.seupromotions@gmail.com.
An all-inclusive team foursome that includes four playing spots, four player gift packages and ParTee invitations is $2,500.
Individual playing spots are $750, ParTee tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple, and the Leadership Luncheon is $20. Tournament mulligan packages include a series of discount coupons and skills contest entries and are $50 each.
The motto of the 2LiveBeyond initiative is “To live beyond ourselves so others can dream beyond their circumstances,” and its benefiting charities focus on the care of disadvantaged or at-risk children both in and outside the United States, including Africa New Life Ministries, which assists children primarily in Rwanda.
The seven local charities that will benefit this year are SOS Healthcare, the Tara Hall school and home for boys, Teach My People, Sea Haven for Youth, Teen Angels, A Father’s Place, Joy Prom.
Scott Pyle, chairman of the board of the 2LiveBeyond non-profit, said about $170,000 was raised last year and he plans on another $200,000 being raised this year. He said 80 percent of the money raised will benefit local charities.
“Now we’re able to dial it down and give a first class event,” said Pyle, owner of Pyle Financial Services. “Instead of having 1,000 people we’ll have 350 who are really interested in the charity and really interested in the auction items. We’re trying to bring new donors to the table for the local charities, not poach the ones that are already giving. These local charities are doing a great job for children.”
A Grand Strand chapter of 2LiveBeyond has been created, and real estate sales company owner Michael King is the president.
“In working with some of the new people we have working for us with the Myrtle Beach chapter they were able to look into the community and find some organizations they wanted to support,” Davis said.
2LiveBeyond is based in Myrtle Beach, and Pyle said the organization anticipates opening a Charlotte chapter in the next year that can utilize his business connections in NASCAR.
Pyle said the organization is trying to “raise awareness, raise volunteers and raise money for local service providers that are 501c3s for children with physical, mental, emotional, financial, family or social needs.”
Masters lottery ending
If you want to attend the 2019 Masters, you have until Friday to enter the Masters ticket lottery at Tickets.masters.com.
You will be offered various ticket choices on the application, but will be limited to a maximum of four tickets for practice rounds and two tickets for tournament rounds. Tickets are relatively inexpensive. The 2018 tournament round tickets were $115 and practice round tickets were $75.
The lottery winners for tournament days will be announced first, followed by practice round winners.
Hootie Series back
The Myrtle Beach Chapter of the South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s Hootie & the Blowfish Tournament Series will begin in early June and is accepting registrations from girls and boys ages 7-17.
The local SCJGA chapter, which is run by instructor Dale Ketola of the Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center, has a registration day Saturday at the Grande Dunes Resort Course and has tournaments on June 11, 18 and 25, and July 2, 9, 23 and 30.
Email dale.ketola@foundersgolf.com or visit www.SCJGA.org to register or for more information.
For the ladies
International Women’s Golf Day is next Tuesday, June 5, and PGA Tour Superstore on 29th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach is hosting an event just for the ladies.
Women are invited to enjoy a few hours of golf and social activities, including a clinic on putting and full swing fundamentals from 4-5 p.m., a social including snacks, drinks, contests and networking from 5-6 p.m., and a repeat of both the clinic and social from 6-8 p.m. Visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com, call 843-839-4653 or contact jchumus@pgatss.com for more information.
Comments