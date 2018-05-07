Golfweek ranks eight Grand Strand public courses among the best in S.C. See the list

The Myrtle Beach golf market’s reputation as perhaps the top golf destination in the country is backed up by Golfweek’s recent ranking of the best public courses in each state.
Eight of the 15 courses listed on the annual Best Courses You Can Play in South Carolina ranking are on the Grand Strand.
The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is No. 3 in the state, followed by No. 5 Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, No. 6 True Blue Golf Club, No. 7 Tidewater Golf Club and Plantation, No. 8 Legends Resort’s Moorland Course, No. 10 Heritage Club, No. 11 TPC Myrtle Beach and No. 15 the Grande Dunes Resort Course.
Golfweek’s top two public courses in South Carolina are the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, which has hosted a PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, and Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, which has hosted a PGA Tour event for the last 50 years.
Both of those courses have green fees that far exceed anything charged on the Strand.
Brunswick County courses ranked among the top 15 public courses in North Carolina are Bald Head Island Club at No. 8, Cape Fear National at No. 13, and Ocean Ridge Plantation’s Leopard’s Chase Golf Links at No. 10 and Tiger’s Eye Golf Links at No. 14. Pinehurst No. 2 tops the Tar Heel State list.
Golfweek’s course ratings panel includes more than 850 evaluators who have surveyed more than 3,600 courses, grading each nominated course on the basis of Golfweek’s 10 criteria. Collectively, the raters have turned in more than 75,000 votes to compile Golfweek’s best courses lists.
In other Golfweek rankings, Tidewater is among the Best Residential Courses in S.C., and named among the Best Resort Courses in S.C. are The Dunes Club, Caledonia, True Blue, Moorland Course, the King’s North Course at Myrtle Beach National, Grande Dunes Resort Course, and Barefoot Resort’s Dye and Love courses.
From NYC to Myrtle Beach
The PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.Com World Amateur Handicap Championship is partnering with a pair of tournaments in New York City to give players from the Big Apple a chance to earn free entry into the Grand Strand tournament.
Three players each from this year’s Queensboro Open Golf Championship and Brooklyn Open Golf Championship will earn spots to the 35th playing of the World Am, which will be played on more than 60 Strand courses from Aug. 27-31.
The second Queensboro Open will take place June 4 at Douglaston Park Golf Course and the sixth Brooklyn Open will be held July 2 at Marine Park Golf Course.
This is the second straight year organizers of the World Am, which is run by the Myrtle Beach-based Golf Tourism Solutions marketing and promotion agency, have attempted to partner with NYC events.
A series of three events over three weeks called the NYC TripleCrown Golf Championship was going to serve as a World Am qualifier but it was canceled because there were not enough entries.
Entry is $150 to the Queensboro Open and $165 to the Brooklyn Open and registration is at www.allstargolfevents.com. Both tournaments will have six flights aligned by handicaps. World Am qualifiers will be the net winner from the championship flight, and the top net score combining the first and second flights, and top net score combining the third and fourth flights.
Players must have a USGA handicap to play in either tournament and the World Am. Winners of the World Am entries will have easy access to the Strand with nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach out of LaGuardia, Islip/Long Island and White Plains airports.
Players who sign up for the World Am prior to May 17 receive a $100 savings off the entry fee of $625. The tournament is open to golfers 18 and older. Go to www.MyrtleBeachWorldAmateur.com to register.
Rodgers, Rice to play
Next week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Web.com Tour has attracted NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers as well as Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and Southern Charm star Shep Rose to participate in the event.
They are among 30 celebrities who will be playing alongside Web.com Tour competitors and amateurs in the event next Thursday through Sunday at Thornblade Club, Furman University Golf Club and The Cliffs Valley in the Greenville area.
It will be the first appearance for Robertson and Rose, as well as actor Brian Baumgartner of The Office, country music star Chris Lane, and Olympic gold-medal curlers John Shuster and Matt Hamilton.
Other celebrities include Larry the Cable Guy, actors Anthony Anderson, Oliver Hudson, John O’Hurley and Alfonso Riberio, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Jim Rice, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and Ozzie Smith.
Celebrities also include baseball’s Jose Alvarez, Josh Beckett and Tim Wakefield, football’s Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals and Sterling Sharpe, actors Andy Buckley, C. Thomas Howell, Ed Marinaro, Ron Perlman, Kevin Rahm and Richard Schiff, actresses Paula Trickey and Cerina Vincent, Michael Collins of ESPN, comedian Bill Engvall, actor/comedian Rob Riggle, wakeboarder Brian Grubb, gold medal speedskater Dan Jansen, and Golf Channel’s Karen Jansen-Palaicio.
Tiger course on hold
The Cliffs at High Carolina was supposed to feature luxury homes and a high-end golf course designed by Tiger Woods.
But according to an article in the Asheville Citizen Times, the project has been put on hold and may never come to fruition.
The Cliffs Clubs Managing Partner David Sawyer told the newspaper the company does not have plans to commit additional funding into the project in Fairview, N.C., which was announced in 2007.
The property was expected to have about 1,000 luxury homes and the first Woods-designed American golf course.
Sawyer said the company instead is focusing its attention on projects at Walnut Cove in Arden, N.C., as well as Mountain Park and Keowee Springs in South Carolina.
“We get asked that question a lot by our members,” Sawyer told the Citizen Times. “We tell them (High Carolina) is sitting on the shelf right now and we’re focusing on our current communities and developments within our current communities.”
He added that the High Carolina site is a “beautiful property” and said he is “sure it will find its way to the development track eventually.”
The Cliffs at High Carolina was hit hard by the collapse of the real estate market in the late 2000s. In the same time period, Woods’ reputation took a hit and he took a hiatus from the game following an infidelity scandal, and has taken further breaks from the PGA Tour because of injuries, though he has returned to the tour this year.
Woods has turned his course design focus to efforts elsewhere including sites in Missouri, Mexico and Chicago.
Locals make team
Litchfield Country Club in Pawleys Island is hosting the annual North/South High School All-Star Boys Golf Matches from May 18-20, and three of the eight players on the South team represent Grand Strand schools.
Matthew Griego of North Myrtle Beach, Dock Jarman of Myrtle Beach and Jackson Cole of Waccamaw High will be competing in the event, which is run by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and feature high school seniors.
