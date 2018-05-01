Why the game of golf needs Tiger Woods to win this week

Tiger Woods, shown following the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am in 2012, is back at Quail Hollow for the first time since that tournament. For Thursday’s first round, Woods will be paired with reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed and reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. They will tee off at 12:50 p.m. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com