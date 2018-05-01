Why the game of golf needs Tiger Woods to win this week

I don't know about you, but my patience is running out.
Tiger Woods has to win this week.
As a casual golf observer, one who has never played the sport but tunes in often when it's the best option available, waiting for Tiger to be Tiger again has been wearisome.
I'm not asking for a major just yet. I just need him to win a tournament.
He's been oh-so-close. He tied for second in the Valspar Championship on March 11, posted a tie for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the next week and has not finished worse than a tie for 32nd in the Masters - other than a missed cut at the Genesis Open in February - in six tournaments since his most recent return.
Tiger finally seems to be healthy. He doesn't look like a fragile old man whose best days are far behind him anymore.
That being said, Woods has yet to hoist a trophy in his latest comeback, something that I feel is very important for the sport right now. A win would be significant in order to put the game into back its proper perspective.
It's probably insane to expect Tiger to return to the Tiger of old. But, since he's playing well, he needs to win one because it will justify the attention he receives. There's no doubt that golf is better with Tiger Woods winning, but it can also be said that the sport is hurt when he's just another guy out there on the course.
Tiger's return came at a time when the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and others were building something. Yes, the PGA Tour has a good group of younger players who can win in any given week.
Now, though, Tiger adds a new dimension as many want to see the old Tiger. While I'd find that intriguing, I don't need it. I just need Woods to prove a guy capable of winning every now and then.
That will justify the attention on him. A major win or a return to the old dominating Tiger? Icing on the cake.
If he can't win a tournament again, he becomes the awkward dad who's trying to hang out at his teenager's party.
There's no better time than now. Why not come through at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina? He's a new Tiger now. He even busted out new clubs this week for his first tournament since the Masters.
It's time to put a target on that red shirt this Sunday. Golf needs it.
Tiger opened at 25/1 to win the tournament this week, to which I respond: So you're saying there's a chance!
