Can a big hitter like Dustin Johnson win at Harbour Town? We're about to find out

Sam Saunders, grandson of the first Heritage champion, Arnold Palmer, looks on as Dustin Johnson hits a shot with a 50-year-old club on the driving range at Harbour Town Golf Links on Wednesday. Johnson, the No. 1 golfer in the world, had just completed his morning round in the Heritage Pro-Am before joining Saunders and former Heritage champion Graeme McDowell at the driving range for a demonstration with clubs and balls of the type that were in use in 1969, the year of the first Heritage golf tournament. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com