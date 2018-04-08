Monday After the Masters issues statement regarding weather concerns

The show will go on, "rain or shine."
The Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am will be played Monday, according to a tweet by MAM, despite concerns over the weather forecast, which calls for a 100 percent chance for rain and a high of 53 in North Myrtle Beach.
The tournament, to be played at the Dye Course at Barefoot Resort, will not be rescheduled because of inclement weather, the tweet states, citing difficulties of adjusting busy celebrity schedules.
"Please pray for shine!" the tweet said.
The tweet also says that those who purchased tickets will not miss out on any of the action.
"Without compromising the safety of everyone in attendance, our goal is to play as much golf as we can," the tweet says. "If there are active thunderstorms prior to the event, we will not run buses from the House of Blues until that activity has passed. Please know that we will not start the tournament without you!"
If play is suspended by weather, MAM officials will ensure enough time for spectators to get back to their buses so they can make it back to their cars safely, the tweet reads.
MAM advises spectators to be prepared with umbrellas, which are allowed on course, and to be cautious in the event of lightning.
The tournament is sold out with approximately 6,000 adult spectator tickets sold for the 24th annual event.
The Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am will feature several pro golfers, athletes and celebrities including Davis Love III, Lee Elder, Rick Barry, George Rogers, Bruce Smith, Mike Golic and Paige Spiranac.
Other pro golfers committed to participate include Woody Austin, Tommy Gainey, Ken Duke, D.J. Trahan, Harold Varner III, Chesson Hadley, Chris DiMarco, Troy Merritt, Kyle Thompson, Will Wilcox, Roberto Diaz and Zack Byrd.
Other celebrities participating include actors Debbe Dunning, Angie Everhart, Gary Valentine and Andy Buckley, and athletes include Spud Webb, Grant Fuhr, Jim McMahon, Corey Miller, Jimbo Covert, Tony Siragusa and Tony Womack.
Musicians include Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, N.W.A. founding member Arabian Prince, Philip Bailey of Earth Wind & Fire, Dez Dickerson of Prince’s The Revolution, Javier Colon and Edwin McCain.
First Tee emcees are Michael Collins and Matt Barrie, both of ESPN.
Proceeds benefit the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which supports the educational needs of children in South Carolina and South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation initiatives.
