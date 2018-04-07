There’s still a way to participate in the Hootie MAM without attending. Here’s how

The Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am will feature several pro golfers, athletes and celebrities including Davis Love III, Lee Elder, Rick Barry, George Rogers, Bruce Smith, Mike Golic and Paige Spiranac.
It is sold out with approximately 6,000 adult spectator tickets sold for the 24th annual event at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club.
But even if you’re shut out of the tournament, you can still take part in the fundraising and have a chance to win prizes during the event.
For the second consecutive year, the Hootie MAM event will feature a ball drop from a helicopter over the first fairway that will award numerous prizes valued at more than $12,000.
Balls are $10 each and are for sale at HootieDrop.com through Sunday.
Prizes will be awarded for numbered balls that land on or closest to targets.
They include: two 2019 MAM VIPs and two 2018 concert badges; a Myrtle Beach four-person, five-day, four-round vacation; two 2018 MAM concert badges; a guitar signed by the band; a cymbal signed by the band; a foursome at any Barefoot Resort course.
Ball purchasers must be 21 years old.
Other pro golfers committed to participate include Woody Austin, Tommy Gainey, Ken Duke, D.J. Trahan, Harold Varner III, Chesson Hadley, Chris DiMarco, Troy Merritt, Kyle Thompson, Will Wilcox, Roberto Diaz and Zack Byrd.
Other celebrities participating include actors Debbe Dunning, Angie Everhart, Gary Valentine and Andy Buckley, and athletes include Spud Webb, Grant Fuhr, Jim McMahon, Corey Miller, Jimbo Covert, Tony Siragusa and Tony Womack.
Musicians include Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, N.W.A. founding member Arabian Prince, Philip Bailey of Earth Wind & Fire, Dez Dickerson of Prince’s The Revolution, Javier Colon and Edwin McCain.
First Tee emcees are Michael Collins and Matt Barrie, both of ESPN.
Proceeds benefit the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which supports the educational needs of children in South Carolina and South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation initiatives.
Monday’s schedule of events
▪ 8 a.m.: Shuttles begin from the parking at Barefoot Landing
▪ 8:45 a.m.: Celebrity long drive
▪ 9 a.m.: Greeting from First Tee emcees Michael Collins and Matt Barrie of ESPN
▪ 9:05 a.m.: Darius Rucker national anthem
▪ 9:30 a.m.: Ball Drop
▪ 9:35 a.m.: Long drive exhibition by Tim Burke and David Mobley
▪ 10 a.m.: Tournament begins
