Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the sixth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay AP Photo

Golf

Would you like to caddie for Dustin Johnson? Here's your chance

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

April 02, 2018 07:26 PM

Are you interested in caddying for Dustin Johnson and have some money you’d like to donate to a charity?

You have your chance.

Johnson is auctioning off the opportunity to caddie for him in the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage pro-am next Wednesday.

In addition to walking alongside Johnson during the pro-am, the auction item includes two weeklong badges to the tournament, weeklong parking passes and an RBC Heritage pin flag signed by him.

Proceeds will benefit the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which has causes that include providing golf opportunities for youth in the Myrtle Beach area.

As of Monday afternoon, bidding was at $5,000 with the next bid at $5,250. Bidding goes through 3:30 p.m. Thursday at www.charitybuzz.com/categories/sports/catalog_items.

