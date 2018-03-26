See what local junior golfers earned the opportunity to caddie in the Hootie MAM

The 36 youth caddie spots for the Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am were determined Sunday in the 25th annual “Papa Ed” Caddie Classic at The Members Club at Wildewood.
A total of 82 junior golfers from across the state competed for the 36 spots and 4 alternate positions for the Hootie MAM, which is being played April 9 at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club. The juniors will each caddie for a group consisting of a celebrity, pro golfer and four amateurs. They can select their groups based on their order of finish Sunday.
Qualifiers from the Grand Strand include Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet, who tied for second in the girls division with a 5-over-par 77 and will have the sixth pick of groups, as well as Braeden Barnett of Galivants Ferry, Camden Brown of Conway, Elijah Fesperman of Georgetown and Mia Gray of Conway.
