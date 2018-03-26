Why high school teams from nine states and Canada are coming to Strand golf courses

Twenty-eight teams from nine states and Canada are headed to the Grand Strand to participate in the 20th annual Palmetto High School Golf Championship from Thursday through Saturday.
The 54-hole, college-style event begins with a qualifying round Thursday at True Blue Golf Club. Based on qualifying scores, teams will be flighted for 36 holes of stroke play competition Friday and Saturday at True Blue and Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island.
Participating teams are from California, Colorado, Texas, Rhode Island, Louisiana, New Jersey, Georgia and the Carolinas, as well as Ontario, Canada. Grand Strand schools Waccamaw and St. James are entered.
The field is highlighted by Boiling Springs (S.C.) High and its top player, Trent Phillips, the fifth-ranked junior in the U.S., according to Golfweek. The event also has an optional coaches' tournament. Current PGA Tour players Rickie Fowler, the 2006 champion, and Harris English are among the Palmetto’s distinguished alums.
Caledonia and True Blue are both Mike Strantz designs that are ranked among the top 80 of Golf Magazine’s list of the Top 100 public-access courses in the U.S. For more information go to www.PalmettoHSGolf.com.
