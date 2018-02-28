A pair of Big Ten teams coming to Coastal Carolina’s upcoming baseball tournaments

Two tournaments down, two to go for the CCU baseball team.
The Chants have already hosted the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach and Brittain Resorts Invitational tournaments, and now host the Johnny Gardner Law Group Tournament this weekend and Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic next weekend.
Coastal has come out of its two early-season tournaments with additional wins over College of Charleston and UNC Wilmington – 10-5 Wednesday at Springs Brooks Stadium – with an 8-2 record while outscoring opponents by an average of 8.5 to 3.7 per game.
This week’s event features Ball State, Maryland and Radford, and next week’s features High Point and Ohio State.
The 10-game start is Coastal’s best since it opened 2010 with a 12-2 mark. It finished that season with a 55-10 record that included a loss in an NCAA Regional and two losses in an NCAA Super Regional.
The Chants have games against Wake Forest and Connecticut in addition to the tournaments before starting Sun Belt Conference play at Arkansas State from March 16-18 and hosting Clemson on March 20.
Johnny Gardner Law Group Tournament Schedule
(All games at Springs Brooks Stadium, Conway)
Friday
Maryland vs. Radford, 11 a.m.
Ball State vs. Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Radford vs. Ball State, 11 a.m.
Maryland vs. Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
Sunday
Ball State vs. Maryland, 11 a.m.
Radford vs. Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
