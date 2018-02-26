Golfers Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan were spotted Monday on Hilton Head. Here’s why

It’s still six weeks until competitors tee off for the 50th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, but top golfers on Monday were already on the green at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The world’s No. 1 ranked golfer Dustin Johnson and last year’s Heritage champion Wesley Bryan were out early in the morning to film a commercial for the tournament.

Johnson, who has already earned a PGA Tour victory this season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, has committed to play at Heritage, scheduled for April 9-15.

Johnson is an Irmo native who attended Coastal Carolina University. He was in Murrells Inlet over last weekend for the groundbreaking of the Dustin Johnson Golf Performance Center Johnson and to welcome participants in his Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship.

The 17-time PGA Tour champion last played at Heritage in 2009, according to a news release.

Chapin native Bryan, who is known as half of a trick-shot duo with his brother George and played for the South Carolina Gamecocks, became the first South Carolinian to win at Heritage last year. He will be firing off the first ceremonial ball of the tournament — with an accompanying cannon blast — at the opening ceremonies.

After last year’s victory, Bryan surprised fans by making a 1 a.m. stop at a Taco Bell on his way back home to Augusta, Ga. He later showed up on tour wearing a taco-patterned belt and handed out Taco Bell logo golf balls at the Phoenix Open, according to Golf Digest.