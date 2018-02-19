Two closed Myrtle Beach area golf courses finally being redeveloped after litigation

After about a decade of separate court battles, the former North and South courses at Deer Track Golf Resort in Deerfield Plantation are largely slated to become housing developments that are either under construction or planned.

About three-quarters of the two former courses are earmarked to become residential housing, as about all that remains of the more than 300-acre property that has not been submitted for redevelopment to the Horry County Planning & Zoning Department is the front nine of the former North Course.

The courses have been closed since 2006 but remained vacant and reclaimed by nature as residents of both courses attempted to avoid redevelopment through lawsuits. The key rulings against homeowners came in 2014 for the North Course and late in 2015 for the South Course.

On the North Course, the D.R. Horton development the Retreat at Ocean Commons is well underway with several homes and some paved roads already built.

According to submissions to Horry County planning and the D.R. Horton website, it will feature about 155 single-family lots with minimum lot sizes of 6,000 square feet and seven ponds to help with storm drainage.

It will be built in four stages. The first phase is under construction, the second phase has received construction plan approval, and the third and fourth phases are in the review stage.

Nearby on the former back nine of the North Course will be Montage at Ocean Commons, which is zoned for 73 much larger 14,500 square-foot lots that will feature custom and semi-custom homes, according to the Ocean Commons website. A homebuilder has not been declared, according to Horry County planning.

Montage at Ocean Commons will be built in three phases. The first phase has received construction plan approval and the other two are in the review stage.

The Deer Track Golf Resort clubhouse, which was part of the North Course property, has been torn down and grass is being planted in its place.

The South Course will be nearly fully redeveloped.

Beverly Homes is building Ocean Palms, which company owner Randy Beverly said will include 266 single-family homes on minimum 6,000-square-foot lots selling for between $250,000 and $350,000, a pool and clubhouse. Ocean Palms has received construction plan approval and is still in the early stages of development, as some pond and infrastructure work has begun.

The most recent development plan submitted to Horry County planning in Deerfield is called Beach Village, and the homebuilder hasn’t been identified.

The proposed development includes 140 single-family lots that are a minimum of 6,000 square feet.

The former South Course land was freed for redevelopment late in 2015 when the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the property owner could receive a previously approved general permit for storm water discharge.

The environmental issue was the last attempt by homeowners to prohibit redevelopment after a class action lawsuit filed by some homeowners was settled. The South Carolina Environmental Law Project of Georgetown represented the property owners association in the failed Supreme Court appeal of the storm water permit approval.

In 2014, the S.C. Supreme Court denied a petition to hear a class action lawsuit attempting to prohibit redevelopment filed by homeowners around the former North Course. The denial ended a series of appeals.

MAM tickets going fast

There are a very limited number of tickets remaining for the 24th Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club on April 9. Spectator tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and they are going fast, as usual, despite some early difficulties processing online orders.

The tournament has sold out 11 consecutive years, and in the past few years tickets have been gone within two days of being released.

Approximately half of the 6,000 adult tickets are available to the general public and the others are disbursed through sponsorship packages.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the House of Blues, Barefoot Resort pro shops and all Ticketmaster outlets including ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Early commitments for this year's event include ESPN Radio host Mike Golic, basketball hall of famer Rick Barry, hockey legend Grant Fuhr, model and social media personality Paige Spiranac, former University of South Carolina football stars George Rogers, Sterling Sharpe and Corey Miller, musicians Javier Colon, Edwin McCain and Drew Copeland, and actor/comedian Gary Valentine.

PGA Tour winners Woody Austin and Chris DiMarco are among the professional golfers who are committed. The format features a professional golfer and a celebrity paired with three amateurs in each group.

Tournament director Paul Graham said last year’s event raised $300,000. All proceeds benefit the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which supports educational and junior golf charities. Visit HootieGolf.com for more information.

History has home

The rich history of golf in the Carolinas now has a home. The Xan Law Jr. Hall of History opened on Feb. 10 at the Carolinas Golf House at the headquarters of the Carolinas Golf Association across the street from Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., and is open to the public during normal business hours.

The hall features a collection of clubs, scorecards, pictures and trophies from events and players that have contributed to the history of golf in the Carolinas.

Golfers from throughout the Carolinas contributed items to the hall, and items spill into other areas of the CGA building.

The Havemeyer Trophy, awarded to the U.S. Amateur champion, is currently on display courtesy of 2017 winner Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C.

The accomplishments of famous amateurs like Bill Joe Patton and Bill Harvey are displayed next to those of PGA professionals like Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Jay Haas and Lucas Glover.

The Hall project took about three years to come to fruition, with a large boost from a 2016 dinner hosted by Xan Law at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte that raised approximately $250,000, according to CGA president Lawrence Hicks. Law was a Charlotte businessman who loved golf and died shortly after the dinner.

The grand opening preceded the Carolinas Golf Association’s annual meeting and Carolinas Golf Night.

Hurricane coming

The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, which is based in Florida and has events in numerous states across the country, is making the first of at least two visits to the Grand Strand in early March.

The tour’s 36-hole Coastal Carolina Junior Shootout at Blackmoor Golf Club is being held March 3-4, and has a listed entry deadline of midnight on Wednesday. The entry fee is $209 for tour members and $269 for non-members. Up to six divisions will feature juniors of just about all ages.

The tour will return to the area from June 16-17 for the Myrtle Beach Junior Classic at the International Club of Myrtle Beach. More information is available at www.hjgt.org.