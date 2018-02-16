NBA, NHL legends and model among early Hootie MAM commitments. Tickets going on sale

Tickets for the 24th Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club on April 9 go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, and they typically don’t last long.
The golf tournament has sold out 11 consecutive years, and in the past few years spectator tickets have either sold out the day they have gone on sale or within two days.
Approximately half of the 6,000 adult spectator tickets are available to the general public and the others are disbursed through sponsorship packages.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the House of Blues, Barefoot Resort pro shops and all Ticketmaster outlets including ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Early celebrity commitments for this year’s event include ESPN Radio host Mike Golic, basketball hall of famer Rick Barry, hockey legend Grant Fuhr and model and social media personality Paige Spiranac.
Other commitments include former University of South Carolina football stars George Rogers, Sterling Sharpe and Corey Miller, musicians Javier Colon, Edwin McCain and Drew Copeland, and actor/comedian Gary Valentine.
PGA Tour winners Woody Austin and Chris DiMarco are among the professional golfers who have committed to play.
Organizers are expected to release the names of the majority of the participating pro golfers and celebrities on March 15.
“We’re in pretty good shape right now and things are looking good for another great year,” tournament director Paul Graham said Friday.
With Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson playing in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island later that week, the world’s No. 1 golfer may be inclined to venture to the Grand Strand for the Hootie following the Masters. He played in the MAM in 2013 and ’14.
The event is being played the Dye Club for the 16th consecutive year. Tournament festivities begin with a Celebrity Long Drive Contest at 9 a.m. and the tournament tees off at 10 a.m. It features a professional golfer and a celebrity paired with three amateurs.
Graham said last year’s event raised $300,000. All proceeds benefit the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which supports the educational needs of children in South Carolina and the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation either directly or through an endowment that exceeds $3 million.
Previous MAM participants include PGA Tour stars Tiger Woods, Jim Furyk, Tom Watson, John Daly and Arnold Palmer, along with LPGA Tour stars Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez and Kristy McPherson of Conway. Previous sports and entertainment stars include Bill Murray, Samuel L. Jackson, John Elway, Johnny Damon and Dan Marino.
For more information about the event visit HootieGolf.com.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
