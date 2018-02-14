Spectators enjoy the music at last year’s Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.
Spectators enjoy the music at last year’s Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach. The Sun News file photo

Carolina Country Music Fest has an upcoming affiliated golf event in Myrtle Beach

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

February 14, 2018 12:35 AM

The Carolina Country Music Fest doesn’t take place until June, but an affiliated charity golf tournament is coming up in March.

The Myrtle Beach Carolina Country Music Fest Golf Classic is scheduled for March 19 at River Oaks Golf Plantation. The event has a four-person team captain’s choice format and noon shotgun start.

As you might expect, the tournament has entertainment, as musician Chris Lane has an after-party performance at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach. Tickets to Lane’s performance are $10 for non-participants.

An entry fee of $550 per foursome includes food and beverages, a welcome reception and the after party. Sponsorships and sponsor packages are available.

Proceeds will benefit Horry County Schools music programs.

The tournament is in honor of Ryan Huie, the late son of Creative Artist Agency partner John Huie, and the Ryan’s Guitar Projects Foundation.

Contact Angela Simcox at angela@queencityemc.com to register or for more information.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

