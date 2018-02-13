See Billy Hurley III’s hilarious “political ad” video clowning on Jordan Spieth

Billy Hurley III has a lot of respect on the PGA Tour as a 2004 graduate of the Naval Academy who served his country for five years with a deployment in the Persian Gulf.
So he seems like a natural to be voted the chairman of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council. Voting ended Tuesday, and Hurley wasn’t leaving anything to chance.
Hurley has been up against 24-year-old Jordan Spieth in voting for the position, and he made a hilarious campaign video that he posted on Twitter on Monday that jokingly refers to the three-time major champion as an elite one-percenter who can’t relate to the common man.
In it, Hurley describes the good-mannered Spieth as a dictator who bosses around people like his “peasant” caddie, and accuses him of taking valuables – the Claret Jug – from a great ally in Great Brittain. Hurley also pokes fun at himself, claiming he once crossed enemy lines by himself carrying only a 2-iron, and claiming he misses cuts to show he plays for the love of the game rather than money.
For those of you who don’t know, I am running against @JordanSpieth for Chairman of the @PGATOUR Player Advisory Council. One final push for the voting that ends tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dO2uLiTg3B— Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) February 12, 2018
He refers to the political feud as The Golden Child against The Golden Man. The campaign slogan is “Hurley III, For the Common Man,”, and he is pushing his candidacy with “Join the Movement #TheGoldenMan.”
