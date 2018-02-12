Popular north end golf course joins Myrtle Beach area marketing group

Thistle Golf Club has been added to the East Coast Golf Management marketing cooperative, giving it 14 courses on the Strand and adding Thistle to the company’s Platinum discount membership program.
East Coast will provide golf membership programming, marketing and golf packaging services to the 27-hole Sunset Beach, N.C., course.
East Coast has provided membership and marketing services to International Club of Myrtle Beach, which shares a common owner with Thistle.
East Coast Golf Events, an offshoot of ECGM, plans to include Thistle in the Father-Son course rotation in 2019.
ECGM also manages five courses on the Strand and two outside the market.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
