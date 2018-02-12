A view of the green on the seventh hole of the Cameron nine at the 27-hole Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach, N.C.
A view of the green on the seventh hole of the Cameron nine at the 27-hole Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach, N.C. The Sun News file photo
A view of the green on the seventh hole of the Cameron nine at the 27-hole Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach, N.C. The Sun News file photo

Golf

Popular north end golf course joins Myrtle Beach area marketing group

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

February 12, 2018 07:43 PM

Thistle Golf Club has been added to the East Coast Golf Management marketing cooperative, giving it 14 courses on the Strand and adding Thistle to the company’s Platinum discount membership program.

East Coast will provide golf membership programming, marketing and golf packaging services to the 27-hole Sunset Beach, N.C., course.

East Coast has provided membership and marketing services to International Club of Myrtle Beach, which shares a common owner with Thistle.

East Coast Golf Events, an offshoot of ECGM, plans to include Thistle in the Father-Son course rotation in 2019.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ECGM also manages five courses on the Strand and two outside the market.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters

View More Video