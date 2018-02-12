Longtime Myrtle Beach golf tournament gains equipment company as title sponsor

Family Golf Week, which includes the 21st annual National Father & Son Team Classic, has gained a title sponsor in Srixon/Cleveland Golf.
The event, which also features the Parent & Child Team Classic, will be played July 18-21 on several Grand Strand courses including the TPC Myrtle Beach, Rivers Edge Golf Links, Barefoot Resort Fazio Course, Crow Creek Golf Club, Wachesaw Plantation East and Legends Resort.
As part of the new sponsorship, players will receive a dozen Srixon golf balls, and Srixon/Cleveland will sponsor the Family Golf Week Demo Day on July 18, when players will have an opportunity to test the company’s newest offerings, and the Skills Challenge on July 19. Mike Buccerone, an owner of East Coast Golf Events, said the title sponsorship is a one-year agreement with the possibility for additional years.
“They’ve been great with everything we want to do with the event moving forward,” Buccerone said. “We’re really exciting about having them on board. I know it’s going to be great.”
Last year’s event featured approximately 650 players from 42 states and five foreign countries.
Early entry fee for both events is $995 per team and includes three rounds of golf, daily lunch, pre- and post-event functions, and a gift bag per player valued at $600 that includes a logoed polo shirt and $150 gift card that can be used at host courses for food, merchandise and pre-tournament practice rounds.
The 54-hole events have formats of two-person captain’s choice, better ball and alternate shot, and the event is being managed for the first time this year by East Coast Golf Events. Players can register for the tournaments at www.FamilyGolfWeek.com or by calling 800-833-8798.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
