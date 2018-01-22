Disc Golf gaining traction in Myrtle Beach area with upcoming event

The Myrtle Beach Disc Golf Club, a newly created nonprofit that is trying to grow the game of Disc Golf, is hosting the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the Socastee Park IV recreation center off Enterprise Road.
The 36-hole event has gained some traction, as there are 90 paid participants and another dozen players on a waiting list. Entry fees for four divisions from recreation to pro range from $30 to $50, with an additional $10 for non members of the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA). Disc golf is essentially golf using discs such as Frisbees.
Call Barry Halpern 843-267-1046, visit www.discgolfscene.com or email Chuck Connelly at chuckster@spikehyzer.com for more information.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments