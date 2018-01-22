Tom Housner plays on the the 18-hole disc golf course he helped build at the Socastee Recreation Park. The park off Butler Road will be hosting the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational disc golf tournament on Feb. 3.
Golf

Disc Golf gaining traction in Myrtle Beach area with upcoming event

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

January 22, 2018 09:22 PM

The Myrtle Beach Disc Golf Club, a newly created nonprofit that is trying to grow the game of Disc Golf, is hosting the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the Socastee Park IV recreation center off Enterprise Road.

The 36-hole event has gained some traction, as there are 90 paid participants and another dozen players on a waiting list. Entry fees for four divisions from recreation to pro range from $30 to $50, with an additional $10 for non members of the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA). Disc golf is essentially golf using discs such as Frisbees.

Call Barry Halpern 843-267-1046, visit www.discgolfscene.com or email Chuck Connelly at chuckster@spikehyzer.com for more information.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

