Coastal Carolina golfer has an avenue to qualify for the Masters Tournament

Coastal Carolina University junior Luis Ruiz has been selected to play in the 2018 Latin America Amateur Championship from Saturday through Tuesday at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.
The winner will be invited to the 2018 Masters and receive exemptions into the final stages of qualifying for this year’s U.S. Open and British Open.
Ruiz is one of eight golfers from his native Mexico selected to play in the 180-player event featuring players from 27 Latin America countries. His older brother and former CCU teammate, Alfredo, was selected to play in last year’s tournament.
Ruiz led CCU in scoring average last season (73.64) and had a strong fall with a 71.58 scoring average. Of his 12 rounds this season, he has posted eight rounds of par or better, including five rounds in the 60s. He shared medalist honors at the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship.
The Latin America Amateur Championship is organized by the Masters Tournament, R&A and the USGA and will be broadcast on five continents through ESPN and ESPN2, with live streaming at http://www.laacgolf.com.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
