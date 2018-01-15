Several Grand Strand courses make Golfweek lists of top national and state layouts

Several Grand Strand golf courses have made Golfweek magazine lists of the best courses in the U.S. and best courses in South Carolina.
Among the Top 100 Resort Courses in the U.S., The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is ranked 29th, Caledonia Golf & Fish Club is 37th, True Blue Golf Club is 75th and Legends Resort’s Moorland Course is ranked 82nd. Pebble Beach Golf Links in California is No. 1 and Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in No. 8 on the list.
The Strand features eight of Golfweek’s top 14 Resort Courses in South Carolina, with The Dunes Club, Caledonia, True Blue and the Moorland Course being joined by the King’s North Course at Myrtle Beach National, the Grande Dunes Resort Course, and Barefoot Resort’s Love and Dye courses.
Tidewater Golf Club and Plantation was listed among the 20 Best Residential Courses in South Carolina, and was one of only a couple non-private clubs to make the list.
In North Carolina, Brunswick County courses Cape Fear National and the Bald Head Island Club made the lists of the top residential and resort courses in the state, respectively.
The ratings are included in Golfweek’s “Ultimate Guide” and “Best Courses You Can Play” publications.
Every year, Golfweek’s team of course raters, which features more than 850 evaluators, surveys more than 3,600 courses and grades each nominated course on 10 standards of evaluation. Collectively, the raters have turned in more than 75,000 votes to compile Golfweek’s best courses lists.
