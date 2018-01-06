Dustin Johnson hits onto the 12th green during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Golf

Dustin Johnson holes what PGA Tour calls ‘must-see shot’ at Tournament of Champions

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 06, 2018 07:06 PM

It didn’t take long for Dustin Johnson to wow the golf world in 2018.

On Saturday, the Coastal Carolina alumnus holed out for eagle with an incredible shot during the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Johnson is at 16 under and has a two-shot lead after three rounds.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

