Dustin Johnson holes what PGA Tour calls ‘must-see shot’ at Tournament of Champions

It didn’t take long for Dustin Johnson to wow the golf world in 2018.
On Saturday, the Coastal Carolina alumnus holed out for eagle with an incredible shot during the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Johnson is at 16 under and has a two-shot lead after three rounds.
Here's the footage of Dustin Johnson's brilliant EAGLE hole out to take the lead at Kapalua.— Golfweek (@golfweek) January 6, 2018
VIDEO: https://t.co/JmJKXQciCV pic.twitter.com/8uAInn3u6j
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
