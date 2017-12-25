Billy Casper Golf enters market with management of course in Brunswick County

Billy Casper Golf has been hired to manage Cape Fear National in Leland, N.C., by course owner Lord Baltimore Capital Corporation. It took over management in November.
Located within the community of Brunswick Forest in Brunswick County, Cape Fear National was designed by Sunset Beach architect Tim Cate. It opened in 2009 and features forests of mature oaks, maples, pines and magnolias.
Billy Casper Golf was chosen as a strategic management partner to oversee and operate all aspects of Cape Fear National including accounting, golf operations, food and beverage, general and administrative services, human resources, and marketing.
The management company operates 140 courses in 29 states but is new to the area. It doesn’t manage any courses in South Carolina and now just two in N.C. along with Harbour Pointe Golf Club in New Bern.
Cape Fear National ranks No. 15 in Golfweek's 2017 list of “Best Courses You Can Play” in North Carolina.
