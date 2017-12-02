Boom Baby: See how PGA Tour golfer Jeff Overton won a fan a trip to Myrtle Beach

More Videos 0:36 Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt Pause 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:37 Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 3:20 Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 2:09 County cops show off their #NoShave November results 1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt Paying a visit to his alma mater, Indiana University, PGA golfer Jeff Overton attempted a 94-foot putt in an effort to help a fan earn a trip for four to Myrtle Beach. Paying a visit to his alma mater, Indiana University, PGA golfer Jeff Overton attempted a 94-foot putt in an effort to help a fan earn a trip for four to Myrtle Beach.

