Boom Baby: See how PGA Tour golfer Jeff Overton won a fan a trip to Myrtle Beach

“Boom Baby.”
Jeff Overton, who uttered those words after a hole-out at the 2010 Ryder Cup, had another reason to break out his famous phrase this past week at Indiana’s basketball game against Duke.
The former Hoosier got the chance to putt 94 feet (baseline to baseline) during a timeout, and if he made the putt he would win a trip for four to Myrtle Beach for some fans.
He drained it, setting off a celebration by Overton and all in attendance.
Overton has earned more than $12 million in his PGA Tour career but has had a rough go of late. He was hit with a spinal infection following surgery for a herniated disc and needed a second emergency surgery.
But he looks like he’s back, and is sending a group to Myrtle Beach.
