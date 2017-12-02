More Videos

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

Pause
Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 0:37

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

County cops show off their #NoShave November results 2:09

County cops show off their #NoShave November results

Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 1:07

Conway celebrates big win at Sumter

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers 1:29

How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

  • Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

    Paying a visit to his alma mater, Indiana University, PGA golfer Jeff Overton attempted a 94-foot putt in an effort to help a fan earn a trip for four to Myrtle Beach.

Paying a visit to his alma mater, Indiana University, PGA golfer Jeff Overton attempted a 94-foot putt in an effort to help a fan earn a trip for four to Myrtle Beach.
Paying a visit to his alma mater, Indiana University, PGA golfer Jeff Overton attempted a 94-foot putt in an effort to help a fan earn a trip for four to Myrtle Beach.

Golf

Boom Baby: See how PGA Tour golfer Jeff Overton won a fan a trip to Myrtle Beach

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

December 02, 2017 10:30 PM

“Boom Baby.”

Jeff Overton, who uttered those words after a hole-out at the 2010 Ryder Cup, had another reason to break out his famous phrase this past week at Indiana’s basketball game against Duke.

The former Hoosier got the chance to putt 94 feet (baseline to baseline) during a timeout, and if he made the putt he would win a trip for four to Myrtle Beach for some fans.

He drained it, setting off a celebration by Overton and all in attendance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Overton has earned more than $12 million in his PGA Tour career but has had a rough go of late. He was hit with a spinal infection following surgery for a herniated disc and needed a second emergency surgery.

But he looks like he’s back, and is sending a group to Myrtle Beach.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

Pause
Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 0:37

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

County cops show off their #NoShave November results 2:09

County cops show off their #NoShave November results

Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 1:07

Conway celebrates big win at Sumter

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers 1:29

How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

  • Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters

    Jim McMahon, a 15 year NFL Quartback, plays at Monday After the Masters in North Myrtle Beach.

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters

View More Video