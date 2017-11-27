What came from a round of golf involving Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Donald Trump

Coastal Carolina alumnus and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson played a round with Tiger Woods, former PGA Tour member Brad Faxon and President Donald Trump on Friday, and perhaps the biggest revelation to come from Faxon’s account of the round – to Johnson most likely – was that Woods was outdriving him about half of the time both hit driver.
In an article for Golfweek magazine, Faxon said both players hit driver on about 10 holes at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., and Woods hit it farther than Johnson about five times.
Johnson is known for his prodigious length. He was second on the PGA Tour in driving distance last year at 315 yards per measured drive, and generally hits it as far as he needs to depending on the situation.
So Woods keeping up off the tee is a sign the 14-time major champion may be just about fully healthy as he returns to competition this week in the Hero World Challenge he hosts at Albany in the Bahamas.
Faxon shared an exchange on Golf Channel that Johnson and Woods had on the first tee. Johnson told Tiger to use a bunker as an aiming point, and not to worry because he couldn’t reach it, and Woods drove it into the bunker.
Faxon did mention that he was also impressed by Johnson in his first round with the Columbia native, and that Faxon missed a 9-foot birdie putt on the final hole that could have won the best ball match for him and Trump. Johnson and Woods played the 7,600-yard back tees while Faxon and Trump played the course at about 6,500 yards.
Johnson is back in action this week for the first time in a month as one of 18 players in the Hero World Challenge. Johnson is scheduled to tee off at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in the first round with Brooks Koepka.
Johnson tied for second and lost a six-stroke lead entering the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in China on Oct. 29 with a 77 in the final round.
