Return of Pine Lakes traditions has been welcomed by golfers

More Videos 1:42 Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots Pause 0:28 Traffic moves slowly around a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 0:51 Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 0:54 Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:01 Golf Is Great winning video 1:38 CCU soccer team talks NCAA Tournament Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots The Grandaddy, as it is aptly known, is moving back to its old way of doing things, from donning kilts and knickers to offering chowder on the course. The Grandaddy, as it is aptly known, is moving back to its old way of doing things, from donning kilts and knickers to offering chowder on the course. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The Grandaddy, as it is aptly known, is moving back to its old way of doing things, from donning kilts and knickers to offering chowder on the course. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com