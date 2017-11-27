More Videos

    The Grandaddy, as it is aptly known, is moving back to its old way of doing things, from donning kilts and knickers to offering chowder on the course.

Golf

Return of Pine Lakes traditions has been welcomed by golfers

By Alan Blondin

November 27, 2017 04:54 PM

The return of the Scottish garb and some of the club’s old traditions have been welcomed back by golfers at Pine Lakes Country Club.

For about the past month, starters and rangers at The Granddaddy, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, have been wearing kilts with white button-down shirts and bow ties. Bag drop workers wear knickers, while pro shop workers wear black dress pants and white dress shirts with plaid ties.

On-course clam chowder will return in the spring and fall golf seasons and on-course mimosas – champagne and orange juice – will return next summer. A winter offering may also be forthcoming.

