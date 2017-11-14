See where a second disc golf course in Georgetown County will soon open

Georgetown County will have a second disc golf course thanks to the efforts of three local residents.
The new course will soon open at Stables Park in Pawleys Island between the Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center and the park’s field complex, and joins a course at East Bay Park in Georgetown that has been open for several years.
Tupelo Bay Golf Center in nearby Garden City also has a nine-hole disc golf course in addition to FootGolf and executive, par-3 and miniature golf offerings.
Disc golf entails throwing Frisbee-like plastic discs into hanging steel baskets in the fewest attempts possible.
Area residents Jonathan Poole, Tom Housner and Blaine Harvey joined forces to produce the latest disc golf course for Georgetown County Parks and Recreation.
Poole served as the course’s primary designer and incorporated the park’s live oaks and three ponds into the design.
“There are a lot of people in this area who have never played disc golf, so the course needed to be accommodating for them as well as challenging for advanced players,” Poole said in a rec department release. “That’s what we tried to create.”
Poole is a veteran of the disc golf industry, having worked for Innova Champion Discs for 21 years. Housner assisted with construction, including pouring cement to help anchor the goals, and Harvey has recruited donors, with Pawleys Island Lumber, Pawleys Island Pharmacy and New South Brewery contributing.
A grand opening is expected to soon be announced.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
