Limousines, chefs and yachts? This isn’t your average Myrtle Beach golf vacation

Myrtle Beach has long been known as a value golf destination, which has helped it become one of the leading golf locations in the world and an ideal landing spot for buddies’ golf trips.
But the area has some high-end offerings as well. Some of them were paired last year to create the Honors Package – a five-night, seven-round trip that included eight courses that have been ranked among the top 100 public layouts in the U.S., lodging at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes and meals at the Marina Inn and Waterscapes restaurant – starting at $1,195.
Area resident Jason Dores is taking the high-end package a step, if not a few steps or a full staircase, further.
Dores, a Marine veteran who is the area director of the Golfweek Amateur and Golfweek Senior Amateur tours, is the founder and chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach VIP Vacations, which is combining high-end golf with numerous other activities that are all included in packages.
Dores said the courses include The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Tidewater Golf Club and Plantation, The Surf Golf and Beach Club and Caledonia Golf & Fish Club.
Lodging includes eight- to 12-bedroom houses on the north end of the Strand through Together Resorts, some of which have movie theaters and others have golf simulators being installed. The trip will include in-home chefs or meals at fine restaurants, including one at Greg Norman Australian Grille that can include transportation to the Intracoastal Waterway restaurant in a 54-foot Hatteras yacht.
The package can include a deep sea fishing trip or Intracoastal cruise on the boat.
All transportation will be through Extreme Limousine, with a company van following with golf clubs when needed.
“Pretty much whatever they want to do we can make it happen,” Dores said.
Packages start at $2,300 per person for four days and three nights, and the platinum package is $4,999 per person for six days and five nights and includes all upgrades. Dores said he’s had a handful of inquiries from groups in New York, Atlanta, Maryland and Washington, D.C., with trips beginning as early as March.
Dores plans to attend several consumer golf shows in golfer-heavy areas to promote the VIP deals, and in late 2018 or 2019 he hopes to expand the offerings to Miami.
“It’s a trip where guys can come to town and they don’t have to pull their wallet out, everything is already taken care of,” Dores said. “Maybe we’ll get some customers to come back to Myrtle Beach, or attract new customers.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
