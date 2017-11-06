Biggest event in women’s golf will be 100 miles from Myrtle Beach. Festivities begin

The best female golfers on the planet will be within a couple hours of Myrtle Beach in 19 months to play for perhaps the most prestigious title in women’s golf, the 2019 U.S. Open at the Country Club of Charleston from May 30-June 2.
The USGA will unveil the 74th U.S. Women’s Open logo at 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of Waterfront Park’s iconic Pineapple Fountain in Charleston.
The 2019 U.S. Women’s Open will be the 18th United States Golf Association championship in South Carolina. Most recently, the Palmetto State hosted the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, won by former Furman University teammates Alice Chen and Taylor Totland.
The Dunes Club also hosted the only other U.S. Women’s Open held in South Carolina, and Murle Lindstrom won in 1962.
Country Club of Charleston hosted the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur, which was won by Emma Talley, who was then a member of the University of Alabama women’s golf team.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
