Want to play with touring golf pros? Myrtle Beach Match Play gives you an opportunity

The Sunbelt Senior Tour’s third annual Myrtle Beach Match Play and Pro-Am will be contested Sept. 11-14 at the Surf Golf and Beach Club, and there are still openings for a few pro-am teams.
Thirty teams consisting of a Sunbelt touring pro and three amateurs are scheduled for the pro-am on Monday, Sept. 11, which will also serve as a seeding round for the professionals.
An entry fee of $200 per amateur includes a gift bag, breakfast, lunch, on-course refreshments and contests, trick shot exhibition, silent auction and prizes. To enter a team call Harriss D'Antignac at 843-340-7961 or Charlie Webster at 843-855-2079.
The Surf Club and Golf & Gaming Tours are the event’s primary sponsors, and the Sea Haven For Youth shelter home is the tournament beneficiary. The non-profit recently dedication a new shelter home in Little River.
Thirty-two pros ages 47 and older from 13 states will be competing for the winning prize of $8,000.
Entrees include Gary Trivisonno of Aurora, Ohio, who has won all of the Ohio major state championships including the Ohio Open, Ohio Senior Open, Ohio State Amateur and Ohio Public Links Championship.
Kevin Johnson of West Palm Beach, Fla., is a six-time winner on the Web.com Tour who earned $10,000 for his win in the most recent event on the Grand Strand-based Sunbelt Tour.
John Ross of Freeman, W.Va., has played on the PGA Tour and Champions Tour and over the past year he has won the Colorado Senior Open and West Virginia Senior Open.
Tim Conley of Braselton, Ga., is a two-time Web.com Tour winner champion who recently won the 2017 Ohio State Senior Open.
Bob Kurtz of Cullman, Ala., is known as “Golf's Ironman,” having played 2,100 holes of golf in a week, shooting his age seven times in one day, and playing 500 holes without stopping.
Mike Guy of Myrtle Beach is the host PGA pro who is competing in the event for the first time.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments