Inspiring one drive at a time in the ParaLong Drive Cup at Legends Resort

Dave Sawtell at ParaLong Drive Championship Australian Dave Sawtell, the world long drive record holder for a one-handed swing in a wheelchair, plays at the ParaLong World Long Drive Championship this weekend at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach. Australian Dave Sawtell, the world long drive record holder for a one-handed swing in a wheelchair, plays at the ParaLong World Long Drive Championship this weekend at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

