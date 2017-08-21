Former Myrtle Beach resident teetering on bubble for PGA Tour status

Former Myrtle Beach resident Roberto Diaz is in a precarious position with one Web.com Tour event remaining in the regular season.
The top 25 on the money list following this week’s WinCo Foods Portland Open in Oregon earn PGA Tour status next year, and Diaz moved up from 25th to 24th on Sunday with a tie for 34th in the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn. He earned $2685.83 to surpass $155,000 in tour earnings this year.
Diaz, who lived in Myrtle Beach for seven years before moving to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., last year and still represents the Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy at Barefoot Resort, is a little more than $5,000 ahead of Rob Oppenheim in 26th place.
If the Mexico native and USC Aiken graduate falls outside the top 25, he would need to finish in the top 50 in the upcoming four-event Web.com Tour Finals in order to earn a spot on the 2018 PGA Tour.
Diaz has been making gradual progress on the Web.com. After narrowly missing being inside the top 75 on the money list in 2014 and 2015 he qualified for the first time last year for the Web.com Tour Finals.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments