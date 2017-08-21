Sea Trail Golf Resort renovates bunkers, adopts all-inclusive rates

Sea Trail Golf Resort in Sunset Beach, N.C., is continuing renovations this summer, and has adopted the all-inclusive rate specials that were employed several years ago by Arnold Palmer Golf Management at its five area properties including Legends Resort.
The three-course Sea Trail is rebuilding bunkers on its Willard Byrd-designed course. The project includes the removal of nearly 20 bunkers that were generally out of play, reshaping of bunkers to make them more rounded, new drainage and new white sand, which is different than the bunker sand on the property’s other two courses.
The Byrd Course is open only to members during the project, which began in early July and is expected to be completed within the next three weeks.
Also recently, parking lots for all of the golf courses and convention center were sealed, a new fleet of 220 golf carts complete with USB ports was delivered, and two new shuttle buses were purchased that can transport people to and from the beach and into and out of Sea Trail. Several areas of mulch, flowers, bushes and trees have been planted around the property for aesthetics.
Last summer, the Jones Course greens were changed from bentgrass to Champion ultradwarf Bermudagrass to complete a renovation over a couple years that included new bunkers and cart paths, and the Byrd greens were changed from bent to Champion in 2010.
Sea Trail’s Dan Maples-designed course is closed until early September to protect its bent greens, and those greens will likely become an ultradwarf Bermuda in the near future.
On Monday, Sea Trail began offering locals and Myrtle Beach Golf Passport card holders breakfast, lunch and two drinks to go along with 18 holes for the price of $39 in the morning and $34 in the afternoon. The all-inclusive package will be available to all players on Sept. 21 with varying rates depending on the time of year.
Maples players can get a breakfast sandwich and cold lunch sandwiches if they choose not to go to Byrd/Jones clubhouse, where a breakfast buffet is available from 6-10 a.m. and cooked lunches are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We just added the amenity and hopefully [we’ll] flood the golf courses,” said three-month Sea Trail director of golf operations Jamie Roderick, who was previously the general manager at Thistle Golf Club and International Club of Myrtle Beach.
