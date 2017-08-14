The First Tee of the Grand Strand is rolling out its fall programs and is accepting applications for both participants and volunteers at www.TheFirstTeeTheGrandStrand.com.
The First Tee of the Grand Strand is rolling out its fall programs and is accepting applications for both participants and volunteers at www.TheFirstTeeTheGrandStrand.com. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews
The First Tee of the Grand Strand is rolling out its fall programs and is accepting applications for both participants and volunteers at www.TheFirstTeeTheGrandStrand.com. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews

Golf

First Tee of the Grand Strand seeking volunteers for fall programs

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

August 14, 2017 8:30 PM

The First Tee of the Grand Strand is rolling out its fall programs and is accepting applications for both participants and volunteers at www.TheFirstTeeTheGrandStrand.com.

Beginning Sept. 11, eight-week After School Programs for ages 7 and up will be conducted at Willbrook Plantation (Mondays), Wachesaw Plantation (Tuesdays), Cane Patch Par 3 (Wednesdays), Legends (Thursdays), The Hackler Course and Crown Park (Friday), and Eagle Nest (Saturday afternoon). The program fee is $40 and fitted loaner clubs are provided for those who need a starter set. A program for advanced players is also being set up.

The organization is seeking volunteers for the spring and fall School Day Program with Georgetown County Schools fourth-graders that will impact approximately 650 students.

The School Day program runs five weeks from Sept. 12-14 through Oct. 3-5, with two morning sessions running from 8-10 and 10-noon.

Program director Patrick O’Brien and program lead coaches will conduct orientation and two-hour training sessions during August and September for new volunteers. Visit the website, First Tee Facebook page or contact O’Brien at 843-467-3020 or patrick@TheFirstTeeTheGrandStrand.org.

The final Summer Series Play Day at Harbor View Par 3 in Little River is at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters 0:46

Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters
Darius Rucker tees off at Hootie & the Blowfish celebrity pro-am event 0:51

Darius Rucker tees off at Hootie & the Blowfish celebrity pro-am event

Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing 1:25

Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

View More Video